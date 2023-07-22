SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I hope you have enjoyed the start of the weekend! We had a friendly ‘cool front’ move in Saturday morning and it didn’t bring much rain, but it has broken our heatwave. Enjoy this break from the humidity and extreme heat as the heat is likely to return during the upcoming week.

Forecast low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning

Get your yard work done Sunday morning! It just so happens the coolest temperatures of the month might be felt Sunday morning as it will be in the 60s and low 70s between 7 – 9 a.m. This will be the perfect time to mow the lawn and get your outdoor chores done if you didn’t jump on it Saturday.

A north breeze arriving behind the front will push what’s left of the high humidity out Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will make for a very nice day Sunday. High temperatures will be a few degrees below average, in the 80s and low/mid 90s, but the loss of humidity will keep our heat index under 100 degrees. That will be a treat as we have been feeling a heat index near or above 110 degrees since Monday.

Sunday expected high temperatures

Dry with warmer weather slowly returning over the upcoming week: We all wish Sunday’s weather would stick around longer, but it will be leaving us very quickly. A south breeze developing Monday will bring a return of the muggy and humid air, and temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s early in the week with the heat index again approaching the 105-degree mark that triggers a heat advisory.

High pressure will return keeping us mostly sunny to partly cloudy with little to no chance for rain through next Friday. The heat does not look to be as extreme as last week, but we will likely have a heat index in the 105 to 109-degree range for much of the week. This heat looks to continue into the first week of August with little chance for rain to close out the month as only isolated showers may return by next weekend.