SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be breezy and mild today as our skies slowly clear throughout the day. The coldest air since the month of March will settle in tonight, and it’s possible some areas of the ArkLaTex could see a freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Mild temperatures and breezy weather today: The coldest air won’t arrive for another 24 hours, but we will start to feel that cooler air arriving today. It will be mild this morning with temperatures in the 60s at sunrise. The early-day clouds and cool north wind will only let us warm up about 10 degrees today, putting highs in the low to mid-70s. Wind will be out of the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Monday day at a glance

Early morning rain for some areas then a slow clearing: The only rain between sunrise and 9 a.m. will be south of I-20, mainly in Sabine and Natchitoches parishes. The early-day clouds in most areas will clear as the cool north wind pushes dry air into the region. Expect most areas to be partly cloudy after the noon hour then mostly sunny late this afternoon.

Futurecast updated every hour

Find those jackets and sweaters for the evenings and mornings: As skies continue to clear tonight and the wind relaxes the cold air will get a chance to settle in. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s, with everyone remaining above freezing.

Overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday morning

Coldest air settles in Tuesday and Wednesday: The weather will be sunny and dry Wednesday but our temperatures will tumble, and highs will be in the low to mid-60s with enough wind to keep it feeling cool throughout the day. Highs will likely remain in the 60s under the sun Wednesday as well.

Freeze possible Wednesday morning: Get ready to protect your plants, pets, and pipes as we will likely see our first freeze of the Fall in many areas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows are expected to dip into the upper 20s and low 30s between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, at or below the 32-degree freezing mark. This will be a few weeks earlier than our typical first freeze, so you may have some outdoor plants or crops that need to be covered. This will likely be the only night and morning we see freezing temperatures this week.

Possible freezing temperatures Wednesday morning

Warming trend for the weekend: Dry weather is expected for the remainder of the week and as a south breeze returns midweek we will begin a warming trend that will continue into the weekend. Thursday and Friday will be spectacular with highs in the 70s and 80s.