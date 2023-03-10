SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cold front that brought overnight thunderstorms will bring us a slight chance of rain this morning, with clearing and cooler weather taking over for much of the day. Our next chance of strong thunderstorms will arrive Saturday night.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A few scattered rain showers will continue through mid-morning in east Texas and Louisiana. If any rain lingers past sunrise it will likely be south of I-20 across the Toledo Bend region.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s at sunrise, and it will be noticeably cooler with high temperatures in the low and mid-60s, a few degrees below average for the date. Wind will be out of the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour,

Skies will remain mostly cloudy this morning, but the sun will break through our partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Outdoor plans will be safe from rainfall this evening and tonight.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday night: A south wind will send clouds in tonight and allow warmer temperatures to return Saturday as highs will be in the 70s.

A cold front will brush the northern ArkLaTex Saturday night. Thunderstorms may begin to develop near the Ouachita Mountains north of I-30 between 8 – 10 p.m. Saturday night where a lingering warm front and cold front will intersect. These areas are under a ‘Slight Risk’ for severe thunderstorms, a level 2 threat on a 1 to 5 scale. Large hail will be the primary severe weather threat, but a damaging wind gust or tornado can’t be ruled out. The threat may linger for a few hours after midnight as we turn the calendar to Sunday morning and Spring forward for Daylight Saving Time. Rain showers may impact the I-20 corridor around sunrise Sunday where severe weather is not expected, but we should rapidly dry out and cool down. Highs will dip into the 60s Sunday.

Severe weather risk late Saturday night into early Sunday morning

Dry weather for several days next week, ending the week with rain: Our nicest stretch of Spring may arrive Monday through Wednesday as highs will be in the 60s and 70s, and most importantly the humidity and threat of storms will go away.

By late in the week a cold front will bring an increasing chance of rain late Thursday into Friday.