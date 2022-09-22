Look for the heat to ease a little over the next few days and then a lot next week. A cold front will bring below-normal temperatures to the ArkLaTex starting Monday. A tropical storm or hurricane will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

High temperatures so far today

Hot, but not quite as hot: You can expect the heat to continue in the ArkLaTex through the weekend. The good news is that it won’t be quite as hot. The bad news is that temperatures will stay well above normal for this time of year. Lows Friday morning will be closer to normal as most of the area will settle into the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will be several degrees cooler than we have seen recently as we will likely top out in the low to middle 90s. Overnight temperatures will increase some this weekend with lows warming back into the lower 70s. Daytime highs this weekend will likely be in the mid to upper 90s.

The dry weather continues: Futurecast shows that we will once again see a mostly clear sky Thursday night and lots of sunshine over the ArkLaTex Friday. The weekend will begin with a mostly clear sky Friday night. We will see a mix of sunshine and a few clouds Saturday. The weekend will end with a partly cloudy sky Sunday. A cold front will approach the area and will bring a slight chance for a little rain. Models are still indicating that any rain we get will be very limited with amounts likely below ¼”. This will not provide any relief to the dry conditions that have developed during the past few weeks.

Futurecast updated every hour

Relief on the way: We will see a dramatic change in the weather pattern across the United States by the end of the weekend. The upper ridge will develop over the western part of the country while a large upper-level trough develops over the east. This will allow the cold front mentioned above to move through the ArkLaTex late Sunday and Sunday night. Temperatures behind the front will turn much cooler. Daytime highs next week will plummet into the middle 80s. Overnight lows will be quite comfortable as we slide into the mid to upper 50s. These below-normal temperatures will likely stick around through next weekend.

A gulf hurricane next week? Hurricane Fiona will continue to race northward across the Atlantic well east of the US coast. Another disturbance will likely develop into Tropical Storm Hermine during the next several days and move through the Caribbean this weekend. It is quite possible that this system will become a hurricane and move into the Gulf of Mexico next week. IF this system were to impact the ArkLaTex and that is a big IF, it would probably do so very late next weekend. As of right now, chances are that a Gulf Coast landfall will occur east of our area. We will obviously know more as we go through next week. Stay tuned!