Clouds returned to the ArkLaTex Friday and will likely stick around for much of the weekend. The chance of scattered showers will likely continue into Saturday night with some sunshine returning Sunday. Temperatures stay rather cool next week.

A chilly weekend: Temperatures Friday have been a bit cooler than what we experienced Thursday thanks to the return of lots of clouds and a few scattered areas of light rain. Highs Friday have struggled to reach the middle 50s. Don’t expect much change this weekend. Saturday will begin with lows in the morning in the low to middle 40s. We will see daytime highs in the middle 50s. Expect much of the same Saturday night and Sunday.

Lots of clouds and a little rain: Futurecast shows that we will continue to see lots of clouds over our area Friday night, Saturday, and Saturday night. The areas of light rain that have developed over our area Friday afternoon will move out Friday evening. The threat of showers will take a pause until another disturbance approaches from the northwest Saturday. We will likely see scattered showers increase late Saturday afternoon and continue through much of Saturday night before ending. Sunday will begin with some clouds but will likely end with some needed sunshine.

Current Futurecast Loop

10-day pattern: The rest of the 10-day outlook looks very similar. We will see several disturbances bring a chance of showers during this time. In addition to the Saturday system, the next disturbance will arrive Monday night and Tuesday. This system will likely bring heavier rain with some thunder. As of right now, it appears that we will be too cool to have much of a threat of severe weather. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are currently looking dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Another disturbance could bring clouds and rain next weekend. Much of next week will see below-normal temperatures with highs in the 50s. Lows will mainly be in the 30s. Long-range models are hinting that we could see a slight warm-up by next weekend when highs return to the 60s and lows warm back into the 40s.

Rainfall potential: A look at the 10-day rainfall outlook from a blend of long-range models shows a bit of an increase in the amount of rain that could be on the way. As of right now, it appears that we could see totals in the range of 1.5 to over 2” with the heaviest amounts over the southern half of the area. Most of this rain will likely come with the disturbance early next week.