I presume that many of you dread being outdoors lately. And I do not blame you one bit! I share that dread, as well. So when will this weather get back to normal? Here is my thinking. We have at least one more day that will be dominated by the upper-level high pressure that seems to have gotten way too comfy in our area. We have a crusader making its way into our region to evict that high pressure! There is a quite strong upper-level trough and attendant cold front that will begin its trek into our region over the weekend. It will gradually force the high pressure slowly southeastward away from our area. This will not be an easy job. However, it appears the cold front will hang up just to our north in the Ouachita Mountains.

Current Futurecast Loop

With that said any rain that forms will likely occur in SE Oklahoma, SW Arkansas, and NE Texas. This will be more likely Sunday and Sunday night. As we enter the 4th of July holiday week, rain and storms will likely increase and be found on a daily basis as we find high pressure to our west and to our east. So, our rainmaker will spend a little more time in the ArkLaTex. The best increase in rain chances kick in by late Monday through at least Tuesday and appreciable accumulations may occur. The rain and storms should continue to appear on a daily basis through most of next week.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Your 7 Day Forecast shows that afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday, to low to mid-90s Monday and Tuesday, and closer to 90° on Wednesday and Thursday. You can even smile and giggle as you welcome more seasonable temperatures and rain with open arms.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow