SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will settle into a wonderful weather pattern for the remainder of the week which will bring us cool nights and mornings, comfortable and sunny afternoons, with dry weather through the weekend. In the tropics, Hurricane Ian is likely to bring significant impacts to Florida for the remainder of the week.

Cool this morning, sunny and warm for the afternoon: If you’re able to get outside prior to 10 a.m. you will be greeted by one of the cooler mornings since the month of May. Temperatures will be in the 50s at sunrise, warming into the upper 70s by lunchtime, with highs in the mid-80s which is near-average for the date. What is not normal is how low the humidity is for the month of September. You won’t notice any humidity today, and it may not return until next week.

The low humidity will bring all day sunshine, and we will have a light and pleasant north breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Expect low temperatures to fall into the 50s in all areas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday night

Pleasant weather is expected through the weekend: Highs will be in the mid-80s Wednesday as well before another cold front passes through the region late Wednesday into Thursday morning. The dry conditions ahead of the front will prevent any rain from developing, but the front will reinforce the dry and comfortable weather. In fact, highs may fall into the 70s Thursday, and be in the low 80s Friday. During this time period, we may also have lows drop into the 40s across Arkansas and Oklahoma Thursday night into Friday morning.

Hurricane Ian to bring significant impacts to Florida’s Gulf coast: While the ArkLaTex will be sunny and dry for the remainder of the week it is a much different situation playing out in Florida. Hurricane Ian is now moving over Cuba with the outer bands beginning to impact Florida. Ian will continue its rapid intensification today likely becoming a category 4 major hurricane, with maximum winds near 140 miles per hour. The storm will slow down as it approaches Florida’s Gulf coast, making landfall sometime late this week. Several days of rain and storm surge may bring significant flooding, so continue to monitor the storm and its impacts if you have travel plans to Florida in the upcoming weeks.