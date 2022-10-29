There is an old saying that goes like this: “When it rains, it pours!” And that is what happened in the Arklatex overnight into your Saturday.

Current Futurecast Loop

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

Overnight rain and storms yielded quite beneficial rains for almost all the Arklatex. As of this evening, the upper-level Low which brought the rain continues to move away from the ArkLaTex taking the few leftover showers with it. However, clouds will remain in place and that will yield temperatures tonight in the 50s followed by highs Sunday in the mid-60s to near 70. A weak surfaced high-pressure system moves in by Sunday night into Monday bringing drier northwest winds and cooler morning lows near 50 through midweek. Afternoon high temperatures, though, will be closer to normal in the low to mid-70s.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Yet another upper-level system will meander through the ArkLaTex early Tuesday bringing clouds and a few showers for the southern parts of the area. Afterward, temperatures rise area-wide through Friday.

7 Day Forecast

The best news out of the next seven days will be another chance of beneficial rain returning by Thursday night through the weekend. This will drop our afternoon highs back to below-normal levels. At this time there is not enough information to mention the possibility of severe weather.