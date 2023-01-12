SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After record-breaking high temperatures in the low 80s Wednesday, colder air is returning with a cold front this morning, so grab a jacket before you head outside as it is going to be a windy and chilly day.

Thursday afternoon forecast temperatures

Turning windy this morning: Temperatures may be in the 60s at sunrise, but a breezy northwest wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour will begin to push colder air in throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s for much of the day. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 40s as we will have frequent gusts out of the northwest at 25 to 30 miles per hour.

The cold front did trigger a few early morning storms in northwest Louisiana, but the rain will end before sunrise and we will see clearing skies for much of the morning, and mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon.

Current Futurecast Loop

A brief freeze for the northern ArkLaTex tonight: The north breeze will let up after sunset and temperatures will drop quickly. Lows will be in the 30s tonight, with a short freeze possible near and north of I-30. Pipes will not be an issue, but make sure you cover up any freeze-sensitive plants.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning

Sunshine and cool temperatures Friday and Saturday: Even though it will be sunny with similar temperatures in the 50s tomorrow, it will feel much better as the north breeze will drop below 10 miles per hour. We will likely see another freeze Friday night, and it will stay cool and sunny Saturday with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

A warming trend begins Sunday, rainy pattern next week: Sunday may turn into our best weather day over the next week. Clouds will increase but our temperatures will be perfect as highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The first in a series of weather disturbances will arrive Monday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop during the day. At this point, the threat of heavy rain and severe weather looks low. A stronger cold front will arrive Wednesday. The potential for heavy rain and a few strong storms may be higher with this midweek system. We will keep you updated over the upcoming week!