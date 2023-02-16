5 a.m. update: The Tornado Watch that was in effect until 5 a.m. has expired. There are currently no active severe weather watches in the ArkLaTex.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thunderstorms will be ending after sunrise as a cold front moves out, and it will be a return to winter as temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s for much of the day. Make sure you reach for a coat before stepping outside.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Breezy and cold today: Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s this morning, but a surge of cold air will arrive behind our departing cold front. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s for much of the morning and afternoon. A breezy northwest wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour will keep wind-chill temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

It will remain mostly cloudy through the early afternoon with only a 20-percent chance of a rain shower for the remainder of the day. We may see some sun pop out for a few hours before sunset.

Forecast Thursday afternoon temperatures

Freeze likely tonight: If you have any plants or flowers blooming early, cover them up tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s, and a brief freeze is possible in all areas after midnight. Skies will clear overnight with a light and cold north breeze of 10 miles per hour.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning

Pleasant Mardi Gras parade weather this weekend: Temperatures will remain unseasonably cold Friday with highs about 10 degrees below average in the upper 40s and low 50s.

For the Krewe of Gemini parade in Shreveport and Krewe of Hebe in Jefferson, similar to last weekend’s parade, it will be chilly with temperatures in the 50s at the parade start, then dropping into the 40s for much of the late afternoon and early evening. It will be mostly cloudy but no rain is expected.

Saturday parade forecast

The Krewe of Highland parade Sunday will feature amazing weather, with afternoon highs close to 70 degrees, and no rain in the forecast.

The warm weather builds next week as we may have a few days in the 80s prior to our next cold front arriving Wednesday. Expect another chance for showers and storms midweek, with cooler weather returning late next week as well.