SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It has been a gorgeous weather week so far and we’ll keep it going today. A few spotty rain showers may develop across the southern half of the ArkLaTex this afternoon, and our next cold front will bring a window for storms late Friday, as well as Saturday.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Spotty p.m. showers for Louisana/Texas: A broad area of low pressure in the northern Gulf will trigger rain and thunderstorms south of the ArkLaTex this morning. By the afternoon a few of these isolated showers and storms may drift into our Toledo Bend counties and parishes south of I-20. A brief shower will be possible mainly in Sabine/Natchitoches parishes as well as Shelby County in Texas. A brief scattering of showers can’t be ruled out as far north as I-20 mainly between noon and sunset.

It will otherwise be partly to mostly cloudy today with another round of comfortable temperatures. We’ll go from the 50s this morning to highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, which is near average for the date. Look for the comfortable weather to continue tomorrow, with a surge in warm and humid air Friday.

Wednesday expected high temperatures

The next chance of storms will arrive late Friday and Saturday: A cold front will trigger strong to severe storms west of the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon into Friday night. If any storms are able to hold together, there is a ‘marginal risk’ of severe weather for northeast Texas and McCurtain mainly Friday night into early Saturday morning. Wind and hail would be the main threats.

Severe weather risk late Friday (left) and Saturday (right)

While much of Saturday will be dry, there is another window for this front to trigger storms in the ArkLaTex Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Most of the storms look to develop in Louisiana/Arkansas and quickly move east. The best ingredients for severe storms will move out quickly, but we may need to monitor a few p.m. hours for severe storms capable of wind/hail late Saturday as well. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting areas east of the ArkLaTex for severe storms, but we will let you know if that changes.

Sunday will be another one of these wonderful weather days with sunshine and highs in the 70s. It will be warmer next week with highs returning to the 80s Monday and Tuesday.