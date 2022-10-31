SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Halloween! It will be a spooky start to the day with areas of patchy to dense fog at sunrise, but our skies will slowly clear and we have great weather lined up for trick-or-treating festivities tonight. Some areas will see spotty rain Tuesday, with a higher chance for rain and storms returning Saturday.

Sunrise fog and afternoon sunshine: Temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s at sunrise. The cool temperatures, light wind, and damp ground from the weekend rain are resulting in patchy to dense fog areawide this morning. The fog will linger for an hour after sunrise and then lift as temperatures start to warm. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s this afternoon, near average for the date.

Clouds will be slow to clear in most areas before 9 a.m., but dry air will return bringing a return of sunshine throughout the late morning, with partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Pleasant trick-or-treat weather: You really couldn’t have asked for better trick-or-treat weather this evening. It will be around 70 degrees at sunset, with temperatures slowly falling through the 60s when all the little ones are out trick-or-treating. It will be dry with lows eventually dropping into the 50s after midnight.

Spotty showers for some areas Tuesday: A quick-moving area of low pressure will move across Texas tonight and bring increasing clouds to the ArkLaTex Tuesday as it passes south of the ArkLaTex along the coast. For the majority of us, we will notice a few more clouds tomorrow, but there will be a slight chance of light rain showers developing south of I-20 across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana.

Warm air builds Wednesday through Friday: The spotty showers Tuesday will exit Tuesday night leaving us with dry weather Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees as a south breeze slowly increases our humidity.

Thunderstorms possible Saturday: Our next strong storm system will be on approach late Friday. While the timing could change in upcoming days, an upper-low will swing across the region Saturday driving a line of thunderstorms into the ArkLaTex during the day. Given the warm and humid air, and what looks to be a strong low, we can’t rule out some strong to severe storms to begin the weekend. We’ll iron out the finer details in the days ahead, but keep an eye on the forecast this week.