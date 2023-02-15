A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Wednesday night and will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler air will move in behind the front and settle in for a few days with some sunshine. A big taste of spring is on the way next week.

Wednesday night showers and t’storms: We have seen a mostly cloudy day Wednesday with a few scattered showers. Look for the chance of rain to increase Wednesday night as a strong cold front moves through the area. The ingredients will be there for these storms to potentially become strong, but every hi-res model shows that they may have a tough time doing so in our area. Futurecast and other models show that if we have any severe weather, it will likely be over the northwestern edge of the area late this evening and possibly over the southeast edge of the area late tonight. Thursday will be much cooler under a mostly cloudy sky. We could see some sunshine mainly over the northwest part of the area. The clouds will finally move out of all the area Thursday night and we should see plenty of sunshine Friday and Saturday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

SPC outlook: The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a slight severe weather risk for all of the area. It still appears to me that the highest risk in our area will be over NE TX and SE OK. If we are going to have any tornadoes in our area, Futurecast and other hi-res models show that the chance is highest over McCurtain county. Keep in mind that models are not perfect and severe weather remains possible anywhere in our area. Damaging wind will also be possible with some hail also possible over the NW edge of the area where the storms arrive soonest.

Current severe weather outlooks, watches, warnings with radar

Rain potential: We likely won’t see much rain from Wednesday night’s activity. Futurecast indicates that most of the area will receive amounts well below ¼”. We could see a few spots over the NW edge of the area that pick up ¼ to ½”.

Cold air briefly returns: Sunshine and cooler temperatures will return to the ArkLaTex to end the week. Thursday temperatures will likely begin in the 60s and cool to the 50s. Highs Friday and Saturday will also likely be in the 50s. Lows will likely dip close to freezing Friday and Saturday mornings. The weekend will end with the beginnings of another warming trend Sunday when highs return to the 60s and low 70s. It should be a decent weekend for what is left of this year’s Mardi Gras festivities.

A taste of spring next week: Next week will likely begin with the return of some rain as soon as Monday night. Most days will feature high temperatures in the 70s with a few low 80s possible Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 50s. We will see another shot at some rain by the middle of the week, but it should be relatively light with amounts of ½ to an inch.