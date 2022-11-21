SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The stubborn streak of cold temperatures will continue today with a serving of rainfall for much of the ArkLaTex this morning. Speaking of rain, it is shaping up to be a rainy Thanksgiving Day.

Rain and a very small chance of sleet this morning: Scattered rain showers are likely to impact much of the region between sunrise and noon. There won’t be much measurable rainfall, but the rain and clouds will keep our temperatures in the 40s for much of the day. There were a few sleet reports late last night in east Texas, but we haven’t had much in the way of any frozen precipitation since midnight. Temperatures in the 30s this morning across the northern ArkLaTex may lead to a few reports of sleet, but there won’t be any accumulations.

The rainfall will likely taper this afternoon, but a few showers between noon and sunset will remain possible in east Texas and northwest Louisiana with some late-day sunshine for the northern ArkLaTex where highs may briefly reach 50 degrees. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 miles per hour or less.

Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight, with the coldest air dropping us to near-freezing north of I-30.

Pleasant and dry Tuesday and Wednesday: Clouds will decrease tonight and tomorrow leaving us partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We should finally see a ‘warmer’ day Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-60s. We’ve only had one day above 60 degrees over the last 10 days.

Rain likely Thanksgiving Day: I wish I had better news for the holiday, but our next weather disturbance will move into the ArkLaTex Wednesday night into Thursday. If you have travel plans I would expect decent travel weather Tuesday and Wednesday, but the rain may impact road and air travel on Thanksgiving.

Futurecast showing rain arriving on Thanksgiving Day

Rain will start out light to moderate in the morning, with scattered to widespread showers continuing into the afternoon. While temperatures in the 60s may bring a few isolated thunderstorms no severe weather is expected. The rain may not taper off until Thursday night. Rainfall accumulations may be between half an inch and 1 inch with isolated spots picking up 1 to 2 inches of rain.

The forecast is highly uncertain beyond Thursday. The area of low pressure churning up the rainfall Thursday will still be located west of the ArkLaTex Friday and Saturday. This usually means wet weather for us, but the forecast models aren’t picking up on this trend yet. I have included a slight chance of rain Friday, with a higher chance for rain as the low swings through Saturday.

High temperatures will remain on the cool side, with highs in the 60s Thursday through Sunday.