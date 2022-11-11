Much cooler air is invading the ArkLaTex and will hang around for the next few weeks. Sunshine returns this weekend and is followed by a wet Monday with more heavy rain possible. Much of the rest of next week is looking drier.

Cold temperatures are here to stay: Cooler air began moving into the ArkLaTex Friday and is not going anywhere anytime soon. It’s possible that parts of the ArkLaTex could dip close to freezing Friday night. Lows across the area will range from the low 30s over the NW part of the area where the clouds decrease sooner to the low 40s over the south where they linger longer. Temperatures Saturday will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal with highs mainly in the low to middle 50s. It’s been a while since we’ve seen such chilly daytime temperatures. The last time highs in Shreveport were in the 50s was March 12th! Our coldest night of the next few weeks could come Saturday night as lows across the area will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. The weekend will close with highs Sunday returning to the low to middle 50s

At least we will see some sun: Futurecast shows that the rain that is falling on the ArkLaTex Friday will end from northwest to southeast Friday night. Clouds will also begin to decrease over the northwest half of the area. What’s left of the clouds Saturday morning will quickly move out setting the stage for a quiet but rather cold weekend. With the cold air in place, another upper-level disturbance will move over the area Monday and will bring more rain that could be heavy at times.

A chilly few weeks ahead. There is no sign that we will warm up anytime soon. We will continue to see reinforcing shots of cool air that will keep our temperatures well below normal all of next week. Monday’s rain will likely keep highs in the 40s. High temperatures will likely stay in the 40s and 50s for the rest of next week and next weekend. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 30s. It is quite possible that we may not see 60 degrees again until Thanksgiving!

Potential rainfall accumulations through early Monday morning

Any more rain after Monday? It’s clear that we will see rain Monday, but what happens for the rest of next week once that rain moves out? Yesterday, I pointed out that we will see a few more disturbances that could bring some rain. Like yesterday, there is not much agreement in the models on the timing of these disturbances and the amount of rain that they could bring. It does appear that the heaviest rain later next week will likely fall to the south of the ArkLaTex. Stay tuned!