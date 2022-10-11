SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a partly cloudy and warm Tuesday across the ArkLaTex, our next cold front will bring a chance of thunderstorms late Wednesday into Wednesday night. A few of the storms could be on the strong side.

Warm and partly cloudy today: Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s at sunrise with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the northern ArkLaTex, and mostly clear for the rest of the region. A south breeze will keep our weather warm and we may feel a hint of humidity return today as well. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A very slight chance of rain today: The cold front that is expected to arrive tomorrow is currently northwest of the region but is triggering rainfall just west of the ArkLaTex this morning. We could see a stray or spotty shower develop in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas this afternoon but any accumulations will be very light. Most areas will be partly cloudy and dry throughout the day.

Futurecast updated every hour

Isolated severe storms possible tomorrow: Futurecast shows a narrow line of rain and thunderstorms developing after 4 p.m. tomorrow across the northern ArkLaTex. The chance for rain will be slightly higher across the I-30 corridor where the rain will arrive prior to sunset. This front will move south into Shreveport around sunset but the rain may dissipate after sunset as the temperatures cool down.

There will be a window for severe storms from 3 p.m. Wednesday through midnight. The storms that develop in the warm afternoon temperatures, likely in the upper 80s, will bring the highest threat of damaging wind gusts and large hail. The threat of tornadoes and flash flooding is very low. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for the ArkLaTex, a level 1 threat on the 1 to 5 scale, with 5 being the highest threat. A marginal risk means one or two severe storms are possible but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Severe weather risk Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning

This will be the first time many of us have seen raindrops in over 30 days, but there won’t be many to count. Expected rainfall accumulations to be a quarter-inch to a half-inch.

Potential rainfall accumulations through sunrise Thursday

We will rapidly dry out Wednesday night with sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the mid-80s returning Thursday and Friday.

A stronger cold front moves in late in the weekend: If you’re looking to do some things outside this weekend, push those outdoor plans towards Saturday, and have some indoor fun lined up for Sunday. Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This will be followed by scattered rain and thunderstorms arriving with a cold front during the day Sunday, Threat of severe weather is low, but we should see higher rainfall amounts from this front.

Cooler Fall temperatures next week: The surge in cold air behind Sunday’s front will be noticeable. High temperatures may drop into the 60s and 70s early next week with lows in the 40s and low 50s.