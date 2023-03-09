SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will bring scattered storms to the ArkLaTex later tonight. A few storms could bring large hail, with another cold front expected to roll in this weekend.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A repeat of yesterday’s weather: Not much will change with our weather until tonight. Temperatures will be on the cool side early today but will warm into the 70s and 80s in most areas this afternoon. The exception will be areas north of I-30 where a stationary front remains stalled. Highs in our northernmost counties will be in the 60s this afternoon.

Current 1-hour radar loop

The front is bringing another round of thunderstorms north of I-30 this morning. Some of this rain will pass as far south as Cass, Miller, and Bowie counties, but it looks like areas along I-20 including Shreveport will be dry for much of the day. We will see a gradual return of sunshine this morning, but it will remain mostly cloudy through sunset.

Severe weather risk late this afternoon through tonight

Thunderstorms increase tonight: An area of low pressure moving north of the ArkLaTex will give the stalled front near I-30 the nudge it needs to move through the remainder of the region tonight. Scattered to widespread storms are expected to develop between 6 p.m. and midnight. The cooler air associated with the front may lead to a few instances of large hail tonight (dime, penny, quarter sized). The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ severe weather outlook for the ArkLaTex. This is a level 1 severe weather threat on a 1 to 5 scale, 5 being the worst. A marginal risk means 1 or 2 strong storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Rain will end Friday morning, with rainfall accumulations expected to be half an inch to 1 inch in most areas. A gradual clearing will take place throughout the day Friday, turning breezy and cooler with highs in the 60s in most areas.

Severe weather risk Saturday night into early Sunday morning

A few severe storms possible Saturday night: We will warm to near 80 degrees Saturday before another cold front arrives Saturday night. This front may bring a complex of storms through the northern ArkLaTex during the overnight hours late Saturday into early Sunday morning. Damaging wind gusts will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ outlook for areas near the Ouachita Mountains. If you have any camping plans this weekend in Arkansas or Oklahoma, it’s the kind of night you don’t want to be sleeping outside in a camper, boat, or tent.

The dry air arriving behind our weekend cold front will bring 3 days of cooler and dry weather next Monday through Wednesday.