SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front continues to move into the northern ArkLaTex this morning. The I-30 corridor will have a high chance of rain and scattered storms today with cooler temperatures as well. There will be a higher chance for storms for the rest of us late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Current 1-hour radar loop

Front to bring cooler temperatures in the upcoming days: A distance of 25 miles is what will separate some areas from highs in the 60s or highs in the low 80s. The front will make it as far south as I-30 today so all areas in the northern ArkLaTex will have highs in the 50s and 60s. Further south, highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for much of northwest Louisiana and deep east Texas.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Scattered Wednesday storms in northeast Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma: The warm and humid air clashing with the cooler air near the front will trigger a few rounds of thunderstorms. The first will move through during the early morning hours. There will be another round that develops during the afternoon as well. The threat of any severe weather is low, but portions of McCurtain, Red River, Franklin, and Titus counties could see hail develop with the afternoon round of storms. Damaging wind and tornadoes are not expected. We are in the low-end level 1 ‘Marginal Risk’ severe weather outlook meaning a rogue severe storm is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Severe weather risk today

Thunderstorms to increase Thursday afternoon into Thursday night: The cold front will remain stationary or stalled near I-30 today, but it will begin to move south through the remainder of the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

Scattered to widespread storms will develop by sunset Thursday with a broken line of storms pushing through the region between 6 p.m. and midnight. Storms will be capable of a few high wind gusts as well as hail. A ‘Marginal Risk’ severe weather outlook is also forecast for most of the ArkLaTex during this time as well.

Severe weather risk Thursday afternoon into Thursday night

Rainfall accumulations today through early Friday morning will be heaviest north of I-30 where 2 inches of rain is possible, bringing a localized threat of roadway flooding. Accumulations will be less than an inch in most other areas.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Friday morning

Cooler Friday with another cold front arriving late in the weekend: Rain will end by sunrise Friday, with breezy and cooler weather expected Friday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Clouds and temperatures will increase Saturday, which is likely to be dry as well.

A cold front will bring another quick shot of rain and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. The cooler air behind this front will drop highs into the 60s for several days next week.