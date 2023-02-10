SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! It has been a week of weather whiplash, going from sunny and warm, to heavy rain, to another cold front arriving today. Rain will fall along the I-30 corridor this morning, shifting south into the I-20 corridor by the late morning and afternoon.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

High temperatures may occur early today: Temperatures will be in the 40s at sunrise, and many of us will make it into the low and mid-50s by noon. This is when highs may occur for much of the ArkLaTex, as cold and breezy conditions arriving behind the front will drop us back through the 40s this afternoon. Bottom line, take a jacket with you today, and an umbrella if you have any outdoor plans. A cold and breezy north wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour will develop as well.

The arriving cold front will bring scattered showers to the northern ArkLaTex, generally areas near I-30 through 10 a.m. The rain will move south into the I-20 corridor later in the day, likely picking up this afternoon into tonight. The threat of thunderstorms or heavy rain is low, but the slow and steady rain developing in some areas this afternoon may bring some accumulations up to 1 inch throughout Arkansas and Louisiana.

There is also some potential to see a few snow showers or snow flurries develop after midnight in the northern ArkLaTex. A light dusting of snow will be possible overnight mainly north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Any accumulations will melt quickly with the sun returning tomorrow, so no roadway impacts are expected.

Potential rainfall (left) and snow (right) through tonight

Slowly clearing Saturday afternoon, warmer weather Sunday: We will have lingering showers Saturday morning, so if you are meeting friends or family in Shrevport early in the day for the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade, you may encounter rain between sunrise and noon. Dry air will take over during the afternoon, with sun possibly returning by the time the parade rolls at 3 p.m. It will be a cool afternoon and evening with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

Super Bowl Sunday is looking friendly for any outdoor cookouts or parties, as sunshine and pleasant weather returns with highs in the low 60s. No rain is expected on Sunday so feel good about firing up the grill.

Heavy rain and severe storms next week: Monday will be comfortable and dry, with rain increasing Tuesday, which looks to be a wet day with another 1 to 2 inches of rain. A strong cold front will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in their severe weather outlook during this time frame. Severe storms may develop late Wednesday into Wednesday night. There is still some uncertainty with this pattern so check back for updates over the next week!

Severe weather risk next Wednesday (late)