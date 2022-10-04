SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our cool mornings and warm afternoons will be sticking around through Thursday, and our next cold front will bring cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend.

No changes to our weather today: I always like to highlight the weather changes from one day to the next, but there will be no pattern change today, and I think most of us will be happy with that. It will be another cool morning with sunrise temperatures in the mid-50s. It will be clear and comfortable for much of the morning, with highs in the mid-80s, near-average this afternoon. The average high for the date is 84° in Shreveport and 81° in Texarkana.

Tuesday hourly forecast

Mostly sunny with a few more clouds returning to some areas today: High pressure is centered near the ArkLaTex and that has nudged the jetstream into the northern United States. If you’re wondering where the rain has gone, this high is keeping the conveyor belt of storm systems in the Great Lakes region this week. There is a disturbance in south Texas stirring up some rain this morning, it won’t make it to us, but we may notice a few more clouds this afternoon as a result.

Futurecast updated every hour

Forecast low temperatures Tuesday night

90-degree highs for a day, followed by our next cold front: Low temperatures will fall into the 50s tonight, and the cool nights and mornings will continue through the weekend. Our daytime highs will remain in mid-80s Thursday, but temperatures will rise to near 90 degrees Thursday ahead of our next cold front.

This cold front will move into the ArkLaTex early Friday and begin to chip away at the heat. While Friday will be warm, highs will drop into the upper 70s Saturday, and into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies Sunday. This will be a dry frontal passage, so needed rain continues to elude us. It looks like we won’t have any rain until at least late next week.