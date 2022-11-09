The streak of warm weather that we have experienced lately will end after Thursday. Much colder air arrives Friday and especially this weekend. The cold air will hang around for at least a week with more rain early next week.

High temperatures so far today

One more warm day: Wednesday got off to a rather foggy start around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures started the day in the 60s and have warmed into the low to middle 80s. We will likely see fewer clouds Wednesday night. This will allow temperatures to cool into the 50s over most of the area. Thursday will likely see more above-normal temperatures, but with the cooler start, it won’t be as warm. Highs will likely climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Changes on the way: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a partly cloudy sky over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Expect plenty of sunshine to return to the area Thursday. A cold front will make its way into and through our area Thursday night and Friday morning. We will likely see some rain develop along the front. While a rumble of thunder can not be ruled out, severe weather is highly unlikely. We will likely stay cloudy behind the front Friday with more rain developing over the southern half of the area. Sunshine returns this weekend, but won’t do much to warm us up.

An extended taste of January. Typically in January, our normal highs are in the middle 50s and lows in the middle 30s. That is pretty much spot on to what we can expect starting this weekend. This cold will hang around for an extended period as we get several reinforcing shots of chilly air next week. It’s possible that high temperatures stay below 60 degrees through NEXT weekend. It might be more than two weeks before we see 70 again. While overnight lows will be below normal, most of the area will not see temperatures dip below 30.

Next week begins with rain: Models are still indicating that we will see a round of rain late Monday and Monday night. Some models show a second disturbance bringing more rain sometime late next week. If you combine the rain from the cold front with that expected next week, it now appears that we could see totals eclipse one inch. Now models indicate that the heaviest rain will fall on the southern half of the area. Stay Tuned!