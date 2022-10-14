SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have a few days of heat returning to the ArkLaTex Friday and Saturday. Sunday will bring the arrival of a cold front that will bring some chilly Fall weather next week.

Warm and sunny today: The pattern of cool mornings and warm afternoons makes it difficult to make wardrobe decisions. Sunrise temperatures will be chilly, in the upper 40s and low 50s with clear and calm conditions so you will want a sweater or jacket if outside before 10 a.m. Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s so you won’t need a jacket for long. Humidity will remain low, and wind will be out of the southwest at 10 miles per hour with breezy conditions developing late in the day.

Friday afternoon forecast highs

If you are tailgating or headed to the bleachers for tonight’s high school football games it will be a great night under the stars. Kickoff temperatures will be in the 80s for the games, with 4th quarter temperatures in the 70s. Lows will be in the 50s and low 60s under clear skies overnight.

Friday evening high school football forecast

Heat and humidity build Saturday, cold front arrives Sunday: It will be a mostly sunny and pleasant Saturday morning with early day temperatures in the 60s. A large upper-level low will be moving across Texas tomorrow and that will start a conveyor belt of Pacific and Gulf air into the region. This will result in scattered clouds Saturday as the humidity builds. Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday afternoon.

Futurecast updated every hour

The low will drag a cold front across the region Sunday. We will likely wake up to rain and a few thunderstorms in the northern ArkLaTex Sunday morning, with rain pushing into the remainder of our counties and parishes during the mid to late morning with lingering showers into the afternoon.

The front will be arriving while the temperatures are cooler in the early morning so that will help to limit thunderstorm activity. The storms that manage to develop may initially arrive with some strength, and a storm or two may be capable of high wind or hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for the very northern edge of the ArkLaTex, including portions of McCurtain, Sevier, and Howard counties. The storms will lose their punch as they move south into the I-30 corridor around sunrise.

Severe weather risk late Saturday night into early Sunday morning

We were hoping to get an inch or two of rain out of this front, but the rainfall accumulations are trending toward a letdown. We may see some areas north of I-20 receive an inch of rain, but with the front losing its punch after sunrise accumulations will be a tenth to a quarter inch in most other areas.

Potential rainfall accumulations Saturday night through Monday morning

Temperatures turning chilly next week: Sunday’s cold front will bring the coldest air of the Fall season so far. We may have some lingering drizzle and clouds early Monday with cold air funneling in behind the front. High temperatures will fall into the 60s for many areas Monday through Wednesday with dry air taking over for much of the week.

Overnight lows and early morning temperatures will be cold. Lows will fall into the 30s in some areas Monday and Tuesday night. Right now it appears we will avoid a freeze, but if you have plants or crops that are sensitive to freezing temperatures keep an eye on the forecast next week.