SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Brrrrrr! It is a return to Winter today as temperatures will be stuck in the 40s for much of St. Patrick’s Day. The cool weather continues this weekend, and we may see a few storms late next week.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

The overnight severe weather threat has ended, but another round of rain showers will move north to south across the ArkLaTex this morning. Accumulations will be light, and thunderstorms are not expected. It will remain mostly cloudy with rain likely ending in all areas by the afternoon.

Friday expected high temperatures

The weather themes today are cold and windy. Most areas will be in the 30s or 40s at sunrise, with a healthy dose of wind adding a ‘wind chill factor’ to today’s temperatures. Plan on temperatures being in the 40s for much of the day, before briefly reaching the low 50s late this afternoon. A north wind will be gusting between 20 and 30 miles per hour, keeping our wind chill below 50 degrees all day.

The next order of business is a very cold night. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and low 40s, and a brief freeze is possible in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Cover up any outdoor plants and flowers that may be threatened by an early growing season freeze.

Freeze warning (McCurtain, Sevier, Little River, Howard, Hemsptead, Nevada counties)

Forecast low temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning

The weekend will remain partly to mostly cloudy and cool with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend forecast

Looking into next week there will be a small warming trend but it will only carry us back into the 60s. We may see light rain develop late Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be another cold front next Thursday. It’s too far out to say with any confidence that we will see severe storms, but given it’s March, strong storms are always on the table.