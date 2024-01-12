SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The overnight severe weather threat is ending, and today’s weather will be blustery and very cold. Our attention now turns to the Arctic air arriving late Sunday into Monday that will bring sleet, freezing rain, and snow.

Friday: Today’s weather will be very cold and windy. Temperatures are dropping quickly behind our overnight cold front. We will settle into the upper 30s and low 40s for much of the late morning and afternoon, with a northwest wind gusting to 40 to 45 miles per hour. Wind-chill temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s all day. This will be similar to the blustery weather we had Tuesday. Clouds will clear throughout the morning and we will have partly cloudy skies with plenty of sun this afternoon.

Current Futurecast Loop

Wind will relax after sunset with mostly clear skies and lows falling into the 20s and low 30s.

Weekend: It will be a cool and uneventful period of weather Saturday through Sunday morning. The cool breeze will return over the weekend with highs in the low to mid-50s on Saturday, falling off a few degrees into the 30s and low 40s on Sunday.

Winter weather possible Sunday night into Monday: With the severe weather threat behind us, we can now focus our full attention on the potential winter weather and very cold air that will arrive Sunday night into Monday. Confidence continues to grow that we will have a freezing rain, sleet, and snow mix develop Sunday night into Monday morning. Preliminary estimates are showing about 1 to 2 inches of snow north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma, with accumulations expected as far south as Texarkana.

A troubling scenario could develop along I-20. While the surface temperatures may be at or below freezing, some leftover warm air above the surface will bring an atmosphere favorable for freezing rain and sleet, which could lead to icy roads and road closures. While this will not be the same as the winter weather we experienced in 2021, the cold temperatures could have impacts into Tuesday as well.

Temperatures will fall below freezing Sunday night and remain below freezing in many areas through Tuesday night. This 48+ hours of subfreezing temperatures is what can lead to pipes freezing and bursting. Make sure you winterize your home in the upcoming days. Cover outdoor faucets, and insulate any exposed pipes, especially on mobile and manufactured homes.