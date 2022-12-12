SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be an overcast and cool Monday, but Tuesday is the day we will focus on in this forecast as there will be a threat of severe weather arriving tomorrow.

Morning fog and cloudy skies today: Temperatures are cool and will be in the 40s and 50s at sunrise so grab something with long sleeves if you’re spending time outside. There are areas of dense fog developing in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas near I-30. This layer of fog may also bring some drizzle and light rain to these areas through 9 or 10 a.m.

Monday forecast high temperatures

High temperatures will be similar to Sunday, in the 50s and 60s with the coolest air north of I-30. Despite the overcast skies throughout the day, the chance of any rain is very low, but there may be an occasional light rain shower that develops and brings a minute or two of rain.

A cold front will bring scattered to numerous severe storms Tuesday: The cold front that will finally end this unseasonably warm December weather will be arriving in the ArkLaTex tomorrow morning. The Storm Prediction Center has an ‘Enhanced Risk’ severe weather outlook for much of northwest Louisiana and east Texas (a level 3 threat on the 1 to 5 scale). The threat will be highest for communities along and south of Interstate 20 during the late morning and early afternoon. A few severe storms can’t be ruled out in the ‘Slight Risk’ and ‘Marginal Risk’ areas surrounding I-30 as well.

Tuesday’s severe weather outlook

The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, but a few tornadoes will be possible mainly in the ‘Enhanced Risk’ area. Non-severe storms may arrive in east Texas and Oklahoma during the mid to late morning before the storms intensify around noon. The strongest storms will develop in the afternoon. The window for severe weather will be 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. with the most likely timeframe for severe storms in the mid to late afternoon.

Rainfall accumulations will be .5 to .75 inches in most areas, but there is a threat of heavier rain east of I-49 in Arkansas and Louisiana where some locations could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts. A few showers may linger into Tuesday night and Wednesday, but we should gradually dry out for the remainder of the week.

Potential rainfall Tuesday through Tuesday night

Chilly winter temperatures return late this week and into the weekend: It will be breezy and cooler Wednesday as highs will drop into the 50s and low 60s, but we won’t feel the coldest air arrive until we clear out Wednesday night.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will fall into the 50s with dry weather and sunshine returning. Temperatures will continue to fall this weekend as highs will be in the 40s. We may see a brief freeze in some areas Friday and Saturday night.

Another weather disturbance will arrive late in the weekend bringing a chance of rain Sunday into next Monday.