SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The rain will temporarily go away leaving us with some decent weather if you plan on doing any Black Friday shopping around town. Saturday is going to turn into a great day to stay inside and eat Thanksgiving leftovers as we may have another washout of a day on our hands.

Friday forecast high temperatures

Overcast and mild today: Temperatures will be in the 50s at sunrise under overcast skies. There may be pockets of light drizzle and fog until 9 or 10 a.m. this morning, but those will dry up quickly. It will stay cloudy throughout the day, but temperatures should wind up on the mild side in the low to mid-60s this afternoon. There will be a breeze, with a sustained northeast wind of 10 miles per hour, and gusts of up to 20 miles per hour.

Rain returns after sunset: While it will remain overcast today, the chance of running into any measurable rain is very low through sunset. After sunset, showers and isolated thunderstorms will move north from the coast and into the ArkLaTex. There is a high chance you will wake up to rain Saturday morning, and we may have rain around for much of the morning and afternoon. The rain will taper off after sunset Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is not expected.

Many areas did receive 2 to 4 inches of rain yesterday, and we may add another 1 to 2 inches to those totals tonight and tomorrow. While the flash flood threat remains low, high water on roads will be possible throughout the day.

Potential rainfall Friday night through Saturday

Dry weather Sunday and Monday: We will salvage the weekend with dry and comfortable weather Sunday with highs in the 60s, although it will remain breezy throughout the weekend. Similar conditions are expected Monday before our next cold front arrives Tuesday.

Tuesday severe weather outlook

Tuesday’s cold front could bring severe thunderstorms: The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the ArkLaTex in their outlook for severe weather Tuesday. The ingredients may come together for an all-hazards-type event including damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. There remains a high amount of uncertainty with the timing of the system, and that means the outlook area may shift around in the upcoming days. Make sure you check back for updates this weekend, and early next week.