Yet another strong upper-level disturbance will bring much cooler temperatures, clouds, and a chance of rain and maybe a few flakes of snow Friday & Friday night. Sunshine returns this weekend with normal temperatures eventually returning. More heavy rain will be possible early next week.

Here comes more cold: Another surge of cold air will begin to invade the ArkLaTex Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will likely settle in the 30s and 40s. Thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind of 15 to 20 mph and lots of clouds, highs Friday will struggle to make it to the 50s. The cold air will linger through much of the weekend. Lows Saturday morning will dip well into the 30s. Highs Saturday will stay below normal as we will only warm to the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will finally return to normal Sunday. Lows Sunday morning will be close to freezing. We will see daytime highs return to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Here comes more clouds, rain, and maybe a little snow: Futurecast shows that we will begin Thursday night with a clear sky. Clouds will begin to move into the area late. Expect a mostly cloudy sky Friday with a chance for some scattered areas of light rain. As the colder air from the upper-level low moves over our area Friday night and temperatures at the surface dip into the 30s, it’s possible that we could see a few areas of light snow. As of right now, accumulation is looking doubtful in our area. In a worst-case scenario, we would see a dusting over the northern edge of the area in SE OK and SW AR. This chance of precipitation will end Saturday morning and clouds will begin to decrease Saturday afternoon. We will end the weekend with sunshine Sunday.

Here comes another warm-up: After a rather cool weekend with highs in the 50s and low 60s, we will see more mild air return for much of next week. Highs will return to the 70s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will warm back into the 40s and 50s. We will see two disturbances next week that will bring the threat of rain. The first will arrive early in the week and will bring a chance of rain Monday night and especially Tuesday. A second system will bring a quick shot of rain next Thursday. We should then dry out again by next Friday and next weekend.

Here comes more heavy rain: A blend of the long-range models shows that another one to over 2” of rain will be possible next week. Amounts over most of the area will be close to an inch. We could see spots approach 2” from now through next week over the northern part of the area. Area lakes and rivers are running rather high and will need to be watched.

Here comes some decent Mardi Gras weather: It still appears that the weather will likely cooperate with Mardi Gras festivities BOTH this weekend and next weekend. It will likely be dry Saturday for the Krewe of Centaur parade although chilly as temperatures will begin in the 50s and fall through the 40s during the evening. It also looks dry next Saturday for the Krewe of Gemini parade. We will see some sunshine with highs in the low 60s. Laissez le bon temps rouler!