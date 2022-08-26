Our streak of mostly cloudy and warm weather continued across the ArkLaTex Friday with a few scattered showers & warmer temperatures. There is still no sign that this weather pattern will be changing anytime soon. Rain chances could pick up by the first half of next week.

Some weekend rain but not much: We experienced a bit more sunshine that mixed in with the clouds Friday. Expect that mix of clouds and sunshine to continue through the weekend. Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly cloudy sky Friday night. Any rain will likely end Friday evening. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday with a few scattered thundershowers developing. That rain will likely end Saturday evening and we will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky Saturday night. This cycle will repeat itself once again Sunday and Sunday evening.

Futurecast updated every hour

The break from the summer heat continues: With sunshine rather limited in the coming days, daytime temperatures will likely stay well below normal. Look for lows Saturday morning to once again settle into the low to middle 70s. We should see enough sun to heat us up into the upper 80s to lower 90s Saturday afternoon. Expect similar temperatures this weekend, pretty much all of next week, and next weekend.

How much weekend rain? Given the scattered nature of the rain in the next few days, we should see a decent variation in rainfall totals. Futurecast shows that most areas will see less than 1/10”. Those areas that experience the stronger thundershowers could see totals of ½ to 1”.

Long-range rain outlook: The rain that is expected during the next ten days should be rather scattered. We should see an increase in the coverage of the rain and hence the rain chances Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance develops to our northwest. Rain chances will likely decrease for the last half of the workweek and then increase again just in time for the Labor Day weekend. Models continue to show that all of the area will likely see rainfall totals in the coming ten days of around 1”. Since the rain should be rather scattered, some locations could get a bit more and others could get a bit less.