SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City announced that trash pickup will resume on Thursday after temperatures in the area climb above freezing.

All landfills are closed on Wednesday so scheduled pick ups will resume on Thursday with the regular schedule.

In a message city officials noted, “The extreme weather did not allow our crews to safely work on Monday-Wednesday. Though the weather has caused the delay we apologize for any inconvenience and ask that our citizens will be patient as we resume our normal days of schedule pick up.”

City Hall will re-open and resume normal business and business hours on Thursday January 18, 2024.