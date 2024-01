SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to dangerous travel conditions in the Shreveport-Bossier area, SporTran suspended transit services Monday.

Officials said that the decision was made after evaluating ice risks on roadways, walkways and at bus terminals and shelters. Crews will begin sanding and preparing vehicles on Monday afternoon.

Officials have not yet decided on the service available Tuesday and will release more information once it becomes available.