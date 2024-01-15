TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Keep up to date on possible school closures across southwest Arkansas and McCurtain County, Okla. as severe winter weather moves through the region.

Colleges, Universities and Trade Schools

K-12

Columbia County

Hempstead County

Howard County

Lafayette County

Little River County

McCurtain County

Miller County

Nevada County

Sevier County

  • De Queen: Closed Tuesday, day will be made up Feb. 16
  • Horatio: Closed Tuesday