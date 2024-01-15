TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Keep up to date on possible school closures across southwest Arkansas and McCurtain County, Okla. as severe winter weather moves through the region.
Colleges, Universities and Trade Schools
- University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana: Closed Tuesday
K-12
Columbia County
- Columbia Christian School: Closed Tuesday
- Emmerson-Taylor-Bradley: Closed Tuesday
- Magnolia: Closed Tuesday
Hempstead County
- Blevins: Closed Tuesday
- Hope: Closed Tuesday
- Spring Hill: Closed Tuesday
Howard County
- Dierks: Closed Tuesday
- Mineral Springs: Closed Tuesday
- Nashville: Closed Tuesday
Lafayette County
- Lafayette: Closed Tuesday
Little River County
McCurtain County
- Battiest: Closed Tuesday
- Broken Bow: Information not yet released
- Denison Elementary: There will be school as normal Tuesday
- Idabel: Information not yet released
- Valliant: Closed Tuesday
Miller County
- Genoa: Information not yet released
- Fouke: Closed Tuesday
- Premier High School: Closed Tuesday
- Texarkana: Closed Tuesday