SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Northwest Louisiana schools are monitoring the winter weather system as it pushes through the region, bringing sleet and freezing weather. Check back for the latest school closure updates across the region.

Bossier Parish Community College

Campuses in Bossier, Natchitoches, and Many will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Virtual classes will still meet and student services will still be available virtually. Campuses will reopen Thursday, Jan. 18th.

Grambling State University

All classes (online, in-person, hybrid) will be canceled through Jan. 17. Operations and classes are expected to resume on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Northwestern State University

All Northwestern State University campuses will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Administrators will decide on Wednesday regarding classes for the remainder of the week.

Caddo Parish Public Schools said they’re monitoring the situation and will post updates on possible schedule changes on social media.

Bossier Parish Schools has yet to release information on plans for schedule changes.

Bienville Parish has not yet released updates.

Claiborne Parish has not yet released information about possible closures due to weather.

DeSoto Parish has not released information on plans for schedule changes.

Natchitoches Parish officials said they will make a decision Sunday by 4 p.m. on the school status for Tuesday and Wednesday. They added that the school will notify parents and staff by robocall and social media.

In anticipation of possible school closures, Red River Parish teachers sent home packets with students. The school district said they will release an all call Monday with their final decision.

The Sabine Parish School Board said they’re working closely with Homeland Security and the NWS to decide about possible closures this week. Officials said to expect an announcement on Sunday or early Monday on school closure updates.

Webster Parish schools have not yet released information on possible closures this week.