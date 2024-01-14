TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Keep up to date on possible school closures across East Texas as severe winter weather moves through the region.

Bowie County

Cass County

Harrison County

Marion County

Morris County

Panola County

Shelby County

  • Center ISD: Will release decision Monday
  • Joaquin ISD: Delayed start Tuesday. Classes begin at 9:55 a.m., busses run two hours later than normal.
  • Shelbyville ISD: Delayed start Tuesday. Classes begin at 9:45 a.m., busses run two hours later than normal.
  • Tenaha ISD: Information not yet released
  • Timpson ISD: Information not yet released

Titus County

University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana

  • Information not yet released

Wiley College

  • Information not yet released