TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Keep up to date on possible school closures across East Texas as severe winter weather moves through the region.
Bowie County
- Hooks ISD: Information not yet released
- Hubbard ISD: Information not yet released
- Liberty-Eylau ISD: Information not yet released
- Malta ISD: Information not yet released
- Maud ISD: Information not yet released
- New Boston ISD: Information not yet released
- Pleasant Grove ISD: Information not yet released
- Red Lick ISD: Information not yet released
- Redwater ISD: Information not yet released
- Simms ISD: Information not yet released
- Texarkana ISD: Information not yet released
Cass County
- Atlanta ISD: Information not yet released
- Avinger ISD: Information not yet released
- Bloomburg ISD: Information not yet released
- Linden-Kildare CISD: Information not yet released
- McLeod ISD: Information not yet released
- Queen City ISD: Information not yet released
Harrison County
- Elysian Fields ISD: Information not yet released
- Hallsville ISD: Information not yet released
- Karnack ISD: Information not yet released
- Marshall ISD: Information not yet released
- Waskom ISD: Information not yet released
Marion County
- Jefferson ISD: Information not yet released
Morris County
- Hughes Springs ISD: Information not yet released
- Daingerfield Lone Star ISD: Information not yet released
Panola County
- Beckville ISD: Information not yet released
- Carthage ISD: Information not yet released
- Gary ISD: Information not yet released
- Tatum ISD: Information not yet released
Shelby County
- Center ISD: Will release decision Monday
- Joaquin ISD: Delayed start Tuesday. Classes begin at 9:55 a.m., busses run two hours later than normal.
- Shelbyville ISD: Delayed start Tuesday. Classes begin at 9:45 a.m., busses run two hours later than normal.
- Tenaha ISD: Information not yet released
- Timpson ISD: Information not yet released
Titus County
- Mount Pleasant ISD: Information not yet released
- Pewitt Consolidated: Information not yet released
University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana
- Information not yet released
Wiley College
- Information not yet released