DEKALB COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather rolling through the ArkLaTex is causing schools in east Texas to close as a precaution.

Current severe weather outlooks, watches, warnings with radar

DeKalb Independent School District announced that schools would dismiss early. Students may be picked up anytime before 1 p.m. School buses will pick students up at 12:30.

Students in Joaquin ISD will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

Tenaha ISD will release early at 2:30 pm due to the threat of severe weather in the area. Buses will begin rolling by 2:35 pm.