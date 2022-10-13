SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cold front that brought overnight thunderstorms will clear the region this morning and leave us with sunny and comfortable weather today. Our next cold front will bring rain Sunday, with much cooler Fall air arriving next week.

Sunshine and warm air today: You may see a few clouds lingering at sunrise but our skies will quickly clear as dry air and enjoyable temperatures take over. Sunrise temperatures will be on the chilly side, in the 50s and 60s for much of the region.

Sunny skies are expected this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. The overnight cold front has scooped up the humidity that returned yesterday and pushed it out of the region thanks to a light north breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Chilly tonight: The overnight and morning chill returns tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 40s across the northern ArkLaTex, and into the low 50s elsewhere. You will need a jacket or sweater if you’re up with the sunrise Friday. Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

Forecast lows Thursday night into Friday morning

Heat builds Saturday: A south wind will return over the weekend and that will drive our temperatures and humidity to Summer levels Saturday. Highs will push 90 degrees with a surge in humidity and clouds late in the day.

Strong Fall cold front arrives Sunday: It still looks like a good idea to get your outdoor things done on Saturday. Sunday will bring a chance of rain and thunderstorms as a strong Fall cold front moves into the region. The threat of severe weather looks low, but this front could bring over an inch of rain to some areas of the ArkLaTex. The rain will taper off early next week as crisp Fall air makes an appearance. Highs will be in the 60s for several days next week with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.