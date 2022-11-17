Look for the rather chilly temperatures to continue through the weekend and into next week. We will warm up some in time for Thanksgiving, but some rain is looking promising. We should dry out for Black Friday and Thanksgiving weekend with mild temperatures.

High temperatures so far today

January-like temperatures continue: We will continue to see some rather cold nights and chilly days from now through the weekend. Temperatures Thursday night will again dip into the 20s and low 30s. Daytime highs Friday will warm into the middle 50s. Normal lows for this time of year are in the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs are in the mid to upper 60s. We will likely see highs stay in the 50s through Tuesday. Lows will stay in the 30s through Monday.

More dry weather: Futurecast shows that our dry weather will continue. Expect a mostly clear sky Thursday night. We will likely see plenty of sunshine once again Friday. Friday night and Saturday, our attention will turn to a disturbance well to our south in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will likely bring some clouds to the southern part of the area Friday night and Saturday. We will see a slight chance for some light rain over the southern edge of the area. We will likely close the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday.

Rain for Thanksgiving? A small warming trend will begin by the middle of next week as the cold air finally loses its grip on our weather. Temperatures will begin next week with highs in the middle 50s and lows in the low to middle 30s. By Thanksgiving Day highs should be in the low 60s with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Another disturbance will develop to our west by the beginning of next week. This system will bring our next best chance of rain which will begin next Wednesday and could linger through Thanksgiving. Models have not been very consistent in their rainfall projections. The trend over the past few days is towards less rain. It now appears that most of the area is in line to receive around ½” with some locations picking up more than 1”. Stay Tuned!