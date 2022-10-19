SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Wednesday! The temperatures this morning will either put a smile on your face or make you wish the warm air would return. Good news for everyone, whether you prefer temperatures in the 30s or temperatures in the 80s, you will get a chance to feel both as we continue through the week.

Feeling a winter chill this morning: We are waking up to temperatures near or below freezing in the low 30s. If you think this is unusual, you are correct, as our first freeze typically doesn’t occur until mid-November. These temperatures will be in the 30s through 9 or 10 a.m., so take the heavier winter coat with you if you have to be outside prior to these times.

Similar to yesterday we will have sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-60s. Thankfully the wind will ease up on us today, as our northwest breeze will be less than 10 miles per hour, so it should feel more comfortable than 24 hours ago despite the similar high temperatures.

Wednesday planner

A few areas will be near freezing again tonight: We will not have the threat of an areawide freeze tonight, but the northern ArkLaTex may see another round of freezing temperatures and frost tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the 30s again tonight, with temperatures dropping to near or below the 32-degree freezing mark across the northern ArkLaTex. If you covered up your plants or brought them inside last night, do the same tonight to be on the safe side. This will be the final threat of a freeze this week.

Forecast low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Warmer weather returns tomorrow: For my money, Thursday and Friday will be the two most comfortable days this week. Sunny skies will prevail with a south breeze returning to warm us into the mid-70s. We will be sunny with highs in the 80s Friday with low humidity.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We will feel humidity ramp up this weekend and it will turn breezy again. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s as we will get that Summer feeling back in the air.

The heat and humidity will be ramping up ahead of a cold front that will move in early next week. There will be a chance of rain and storms late Monday into early Tuesday. Rainfall accumulations are still up in the air but we may see about half an inch to 1 inch of rain in some areas.