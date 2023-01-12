Thursday was a very windy and much cooler day around the ArkLaTex. The cooling trend that began today will continue into the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Warmer air will return by the end of the weekend and stick around through much of next week.

A frigid Friday: It’s been a while since I have been able to say this, but we will likely experience below-normal temperatures for the next few days. Today we have experienced wind gusts that have exceeded 30 mph. That wind will finally decrease Thursday night and will allow temperatures to tumble. Look for lows Friday morning to dip into the low to middle 30s. We will likely be even cooler Friday afternoon with highs in the low to middle 50s. The coldest night in the next week will likely occur Friday night when lows plunge into the 20s and low 30s. The weekend will begin Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Much warmer air will begin to move in Sunday as highs return to the low to middle 60s.

Several days of dry weather Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Thursday night and lots of sunshine once again Friday. We will likely stay mostly clear until the wind shifts to the south Sunday. Those south winds will begin to pump warmer and more humid air into the area from the Gulf of Mexico. Consequently, we will likely see lots of clouds Sunday but will likely stay dry.

Current Futurecast Loop

More rain next week: The weather next week is looking wet from time to time. We will see two or possibly three disturbances bring a chance of rain. The first will arrive Sunday night and Monday morning. The second will bring a chance of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some models are hinting at a third shot of rain sometime late in the week. A blend of longer-range models shows that rainfall totals over the ArkLaTex during the next ten days will probably be in the range of ½” to a little over 1” in the NE edge of the area.

Above-normal temperatures next week: Once the warmer air returns Sunday, it will likely stick around through most of next week. Highs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday will be in the 70s. We will see highs retreat back to the upper 50s to low 60s by next weekend. Overnight lows will eventually return to the 50s by the middle of the week and cool to the 30s and 40s by next weekend.