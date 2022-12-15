SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today will be the pivot point for the weather this month. The first 2 weeks of December have been rainy and warm, but the next 2 weeks are likely to be mostly dry and cold.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

It will be clear, cold, and frosty this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-30s at sunrise. The skies have cleared and we will have all-day sunshine, but even with the returning sunshine, it will stay chilly. Highs will be in the 40s north of I-30, but most of us should reach the mid-50s this afternoon.

High pressure is building behind our early week cold front, and that will start to funnel a dry north breeze into the ArkLaTex today. You will feel the wind increase through the morning and we will have gusts out of the northwest up to 15 or 20 miles per hour today. This will make the already cool temperatures feel even colder, so take a jacket for any outdoor plans.

The pattern of cold nights and chilly days will continue through Sunday. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the 20s and low 30s tonight. All areas will either be below or near freezing, so make sure you cover up any plants that may be threatened by a freeze and bring your pets inside as well.

Overnight lows Thursday night into Friday morning

As the area of high pressure expands in the upcoming days it will continue to push cool and dry air into the region. Daytime highs will drop a few degrees each day through Saturday, so that means highs tomorrow and Saturday will be in the 40s and low 50s in most areas. The wind will be lighter Friday, and we will see scattered clouds return.

A few of the forecast models are hinting at some light rain returning for the southern half of the ArkLaTex tomorrow, but given the dry Canadian air, I have left any mention of showers out of the forecast for now.

Scattered clouds will stick around over the weekend with the next chance of rain returning by Sunday night or Monday. The area of low pressure arriving Monday will be passing into our cold air so no severe weather is expected.

An arctic airmass will move into the ArkLaTex late next week. This may drop our high temperatures into the 30s and 40s over Christmas weekend.