Some rather chilly air will settle into the ArkLaTex Friday with a chance for some scattered showers. Warmer air will quickly return this weekend and stick around through most of next week. Thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night and late next week.

Current Temperatures around the ArkLaTex

A brief visit from the chill: A rather chilly airmass will settle into the ArkLaTex Thursday night and Friday. Highs Thursday have climbed into the 70s. We will likely drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s Thursday night. Don’t expect much change in temperatures Friday as highs will mainly be in the 50s with some 60s over the southern edge of the area. If you don’t like the chill, never fear. The warm air will quickly return this weekend. We will see highs Saturday back into the 60s and lower 70s. We will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday.

Get used to the clouds: Futurecast shows that we will see lots of clouds over the area Thursday night with a few scattered showers possible as the cooler air settles into the area. The chance of rain will continue Friday with the main focus of the rain gradually shifting to the north during the day. We will stay mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday as the warmer air returns. A little bit of rain will be possible Saturday mainly over the northern half of the area. Sunday is looking mostly cloudy and mainly dry.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Warm until the end of next week: The first of two disturbances will bring a quick shot of showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday night. Severe weather will be a small possibility mainly over the northwest corner of the area. The storms will likely be weakening as they enter the area. We will have to keep an eye on the timing of the storms. The sooner they move in, the stronger they will be.

The second disturbance will arrive Thursday and will bring some showers and thunderstorms that could linger into much of Friday. Once again severe weather will be possible. We will be warm and dry between these systems. Expect sunshine to return Monday and linger into Wednesday. Temperatures next week will stay above normal with highs in the 70s and low 80s. We will likely return to more normal levels by next weekend as highs dip into the 60s.

10-day rainfall potential: If you look at a blend of the long-range models, you will notice that rainfall projections have increased since yesterday mainly over the northern part of our area. Parts of SE OK and the northern sections of SW AR could see 10-day rainfall totals between 2.5 and 3”. Amounts will likely be much lighter over the southern half of the area. Locations near I-20 could see amounts of ½ to 1”. Amounts should be around ½” further south. Most of this rain will come with our second disturbance late next week.