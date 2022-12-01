Much warmer air will quickly return to the ArkLaTex Friday despite lots of clouds. A small chance of rain will return Friday as well and could stick around through the weekend and all of next week. Chilly air returns by next weekend.

High temperatures so far today

Above-normal temperatures to return: Thursday was another chilly day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 30s and have warmed into the mid to upper 50s. This brief experience with below-normal temperatures will end Thursday night and Friday. Thanks to the return of clouds, lows Friday morning will mainly be in the low to middle 40s. Highs Friday afternoon will warm into the 60s and low 70s. A weak front will move through the area late Friday night and Saturday morning. The good news is that we will likely stay near or slightly above normal behind this front this weekend with highs in the 60s. We will likely see the warm-up resume Monday and Tuesday with highs returning to the 70s.

Clouds and maybe a little rain return: Futurecast shows that our streak of sunshine will end today as clouds will return to the ArkLaTex Thursday night. We will see a mostly cloudy and rather breezy day Friday with a small chance for a little light rain. The chance of showers will increase Friday night through Saturday morning as the weak front slides through the area. Rain chances will be highest over the northern half of the area Friday night and the southern half of the area Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be dry for most of the area. Look for the clouds to stick around through the rest of the weekend and possibly through all of next week. Each day we will see some rain over parts of the area. Rain chances will likely be at their highest Tuesday night, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday when another front brings a surge of cooler air back to our area.

A warm start to next week and a cool finish: After tonight, we will see some rather mild nights for this time of year with lows in the 50s and 60s. Daytime highs will be rather pleasant in the 60s and 70s. Parts of the area could warm into the middle 70s on both Monday and Tuesday. Our next front will likely push through the area Tuesday night. This will usher in some more chilly air will a gradual cooling trend to close next week. Highs Wednesday behind the front will be in the mid to upper 60s. We could see highs dip into the 50s by the end of next weekend.

Ten-day rainfall: With a chance of rain on most days during the next week and a half, it’s not surprising that we will likely receive close to normal rainfall for such a period during this time of year. Models have trended a little drier compared to yesterday, but there is still a good chance that most of the area will receive at least an inch of rain. It still appears that the heaviest rain will fall on the northern half of the area where amounts could exceed 2” in spots although it doesn’t look as promising as it did yesterday.