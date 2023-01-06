SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! A week that began with severe weather will end with sunshine and pleasant temperatures today. It would be wonderful to carry this weather into the weekend, but nature has other plans as there will be a chance of rain and isolated storms Saturday.

Friday forecast highs

Cold morning turns into a warmer afternoon: You’ll need a layer or two this morning with temperatures in the 30s at sunrise. The area of high pressure keeping us sunny and cool the past few days is moving east and a warm south breeze will return this afternoon. Expect highs to comfortably settle into the upper 60s and low 70s. It will turn breezy with a south wind gusting over 15 miles per hour.

Interesting to note that we are seeing a few rain showers in McCurtain County, Oklahoma this morning. The rain will likely fizzle out, but we will see partly cloudy conditions this afternoon in the northern ArkLaTex, and mostly sunny skies elsewhere.

Current Futurecast Loop

Rain and isolated storms return tomorrow: An area of low pressure moving in our direction from the Pacific coast will nudge a cold front into the ArkLaTex tomorrow. Clouds will increase through the morning with scattered light rain showers developing by the afternoon. This will not be a washout scenario, as the heaviest rain may not arrive until after sunset. The best ingredients for rain will exist south of I-20 where we will likely see a few storms develop Saturday evening into Saturday night. Areas like Center, Many, and Natchitoches may see over 1 inch of rain with lighter amounts across the northern ArkLaTex. No severe weather is expected, but there may be a few storms that bring thunder and lightning.

Potential rainfall Saturday through Saturday night

The rain will end Sunday morning with temperatures dropping a few degrees bringing highs in the upper 50s and low 60s to end the weekend.

Next Monday through Wednesday look perfect: No complaints to begin next week as highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with dry weather Monday through Wednesday.

We will have a cold front arriving Thursday, bringing another round of rain and thunderstorms as we approach next weekend.