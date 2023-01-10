SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be one of those winter days when we go from jackets and long sleeves to short sleeves quickly as we are going to enjoy some Spring feeling weather today and tomorrow. A cold front remains on track to arrive Wednesday night, bringing our next chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Tuesday forecast

Breezy and warmer today: Temperatures are cool and in the 40s this morning. We may have areas of patchy fog south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana, but aren’t expecting any dense fog like yesterday.

Any fog will lift a few hours after sunrise, revealing a pretty nice day! Cold weather fans will enjoy the morning, warm weather enthusiasts will love the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, almost 10 to 15 degrees above average for the date. It will remain partly to mostly cloudy, no rain, and the south breeze responsible for the warming trend may be slightly annoying at times gusting up to 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Current Futurecast Loop

Near record highs tomorrow, storms tomorrow night: Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and a few areas making a run at 80 degrees which is near record territory for the date. The warm air and returning humidity will collide with a cold front arriving after sunset to bring a narrow band of rain and isolated thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex Wednesday night.

While the threat of heavy rain and tornadoes is very low, a few storms will be capable of high wind and hail. The ingredients are lacking for widespread thunderstorms but an impactful storm or two will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center reflects this by putting the ArkLaTex in a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook. On a scale of 1 to 5, 5 being the most dangerous, this is a level 1 threat, at the lower end of the danger scale. Rain and any storms will move out of the region by sunrise Thursday.

Severe weather risk Wednesday night

Breezy and cooler Thursday: While this front won’t pack a lot of storms, it will bring a surge of wind and cooler air by Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s Thursday, with a sustained northwest wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour, and gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. The wind will relax Friday but it will stay chilly to wrap up the work week with highs in the 50s.

Weekend perfection and more storms early next week: Zero complaints about this weekend we are headed towards. Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday, and near 70 degrees Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

A strong cold front appears headed in early next week. Showers and storms will be on the increase by Monday and may linger into early Tuesday.