SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have had a few rain showers roll through the northern ArkLaTex this morning. It will turn into a mostly cloudy day with lots of wind and only a slight chance of rain showers returning. There will be a higher chance of rain and thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday.

Expected high temperatures Tuesday afternoon

More wind and less sun today: We will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with cool temperatures in the 40s and low 50s at sunrise, warming to highs near average in the low to mid-70s. There will be a sustained south wind of 15 miles per hour, with gusts of 30 miles per hour throughout the day.

The south breeze is increasing our humidity and is responsible for the returning clouds. Enough moisture may move into the ArkLaTex today to trigger a few isolated showers, mainly near I-30 in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Warm and windy Wednesday and Thursday: The mostly cloudy pattern will continue for most of the week, with highs near 80 degrees tomorrow, and in the mid-80s Thursday. There is only a slight chance of rain each day before widespread showers and thunderstorms return Thursday night into Friday.

Severe storms possible Friday: The late-week storm system now looks to approach the ArkLaTex slowly, which is going to limit any threat of severe storms Thursday night, but the delayed arrival means the chance for severe storms will be higher for a few hours late Friday morning into the afternoon.

Storms that arrive Thursday night will likely be weakening, but a few instances of high wind can’t be ruled out in northeast Texas and Oklahoma where a level 1 ‘Marginal Risk’ is forecast.

Severe weather risk Thursday (left) and Friday (right)

The slower arrival of this system means we will have a few hours to warm up after sunrise on Friday. The warmer air will build across Arkansas and Louisiana where we have a level 2 ‘Slight Risk’ in the forecast. The window for severe would be during the late morning and afternoon, and the storm threats would be damaging wind and large hail. The threat of severe weather will end by sunset. The slow movement of this system means we may see widespread rainfall accumulations between 1 to 2 inches.

The weekend will begin with dry and pleasant weather with highs in the 70s Saturday. Get your outdoor plans done Saturday, as Sunday will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms as a warm front moves in.