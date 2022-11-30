SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a day of record-breaking high temperatures and severe storms Tuesday, our skies will clear but it will turn breezy and chilly throughout the day.

Wind gusts over 20 miles per hour and wind-chill temperatures in the 40s this afternoon: High pressure is building behind yesterday’s cold front, and that is funneling cold Canadian dry air into the ArkLaTex this morning. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with clear skies taking over throughout the morning. Despite the sunny skies today, it will feel like a winter day with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s. There will be a sustained north wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour with frequent gusts of up to 25 miles per hour throughout the morning and afternoon. This will make the temperatures in the 50s actually feel like they are in the 40s so make sure you have a jacket for any outdoor plans.

Forecast low temperatures Wednesday night

A freeze is possible in some areas tonight: The breezy conditions will relax after sunset and temperatures will plummet into the low and mid-30s. A brief freeze will be possible in nearly all areas, so if you have any plants outside that you are worried about wilting, make plans to cover those up or bring them inside tonight.

Cool Thursday with warmer weather for the weekend: A few clouds will return to the pattern tomorrow, but the wind will be light and we will see enough sun to warm us into the 50s.

A warm front will move in Friday bringing mostly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures in the low 70s. This front will stall north of the ArkLaTex this weekend and we may pull the occasional rain shower or isolated storm off the front Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will bounce between the 60s and 70s through early next week, with a slightly higher chance for rain arriving by next Monday into Tuesday.