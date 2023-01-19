SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is back to regularly scheduled January weather today, as the warm and humid air is gone, and cooler dry weather takes over for a few days. There will be a chance of rain returning Saturday, and a decent shot of more rain arriving next week.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Temperatures will be in the 40s at sunrise with a few areas in Arkansas and Oklahoma in the 30s. You will want a jacket today, as a breezy north wind will keep our temperatures in the 50s throughout the day, perhaps briefly reaching the low 60s. A northwest wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour will push dry air into our pattern keeping us clear and sunny.

Thursday night forecast low temperatures

Temperatures will be cold tonight, falling into the 30s in all areas. Clouds will return after midnight with a light north breeze of 5 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy tomorrow with high temperatures in the 50s.

Current Futurecast Loop

An area of low pressure will move over the ArkLaTex this weekend keeping the clouds above us Saturday morning, with a chance of showers developing in the afternoon and evening. The highest chance for rain will be in east Texas and northwest Louisiana, with rain tapering off Saturday night with drier air taking over Sunday. The weekend will remain cool, with highs in the 50s. The cooler air will prevent any severe weather.

Weekend forecast

A very soggy cold front will take aim at the ArkLaTex next Tuesday. Widespread rain will accompany the front with the threat of thunderstorms and severe weather very low. The steady rain that develops may last for several hours bringing rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with isolated higher amounts. Highs will stay in the 50s and low 60s, which is near aveage for January, for at least the next 7 days.