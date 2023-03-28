SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a few degrees cooler today, but our temperatures will stay in the comfortable range for the remainder of the week. The weather headline continues to be the potential for another round of severe weather Friday.

Tuesday weather planner

Mostly cloudy and breezy Tuesday: We will all be waking up to scattered clouds and cool temperatures in the 50s this morning. The mix of clouds and a few rays of sun will make for a partly to mostly cloudy day, but it will be dry with any rain passing south of the ArkLaTex. It will be breezy, with a north wind of 15 miles per hour. Highs will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Futurecast 36-hour forecast

Pleasant weather Wednesday and Thursday: The breeze will let up tonight and tomorrow, and it’s possible a few rain showers may develop overnight near our deep east Texas counties. Clouds will move east during the morning Wednesday, and we’ll enjoy more sunshine tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Warmer air returns Thursday as highs will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Severe weather risk Friday

Severe thunderstorms Friday: Thursday’s warming trend will also draw in a heavy and humid airmass ahead of our next storm system expected to arrive Friday. There remains some uncertainty about the timing and overall coverage of the storms which means the outlook will continue to change before confidence in the timing and locations of the severe storms increases later this week. As of now, it appears the storms will develop during the afternoon and early evening. All hazards will be possible, including tornadoes, and confidence is highest in severe storms developing in the northern ArkLaTex.