SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The rain is gone but the clouds, cold air, and wind will make for a blustery and chilly Wednesday. Sunny days are ahead late this week, but a few more chances for rain will arrive this weekend and early next week.

Windy and cold today: Grab a jacket, it’s a cold morning! Temperatures will be in the low to mid to upper 30s at sunrise with a side serving of wind. The wind may have rattled your homes overnight and it will continue to howl this morning. A northwest breeze of 15 to 20 miles per hour is expected today, with occasional gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour. This is adding a wind chill factor to the already cold temperatures. It will feel like it’s in the 20s and low 30s through 9 a.m.

Wednesday daytime forecast

High temperatures will be in the 40s today, but the wind chill will likely remain in the 30s and low 40s through the afternoon. Skies will remain overcast, with a few breaks in the clouds letting some sun break through at times late in the day.

Current Futurecast Loop

Freeze likely tonight: All areas of the ArkLaTex will drop to near, or below freezing tonight. A freeze is likely for several hours in the northern ArkLaTex where will be in the 20s as skies clear tonight. Make sure you bring your pets inside and cover any plants that may not make it through a freeze.

Wednesday night forecast low temperatures

Glorious sunshine returns tomorrow and Friday: We are expecting more wet weather this weekend and early next week so take advantage of the sunny and dry weather Thursday and Friday. A light breeze will remain, but our temperatures will rebound into the low 50s tomorrow making for a chilly but better-feeling day. Friday will be wonderful with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain arrives this weekend

Another chance for weekend rain: Temperatures will warm into the 60s this weekend, and a warm front will bring a chance of scattered showers by late Saturday afternoon and evening. Outdoor plans should be safe in the morning.

Most of our weekend rain will fall Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front pushes through. Look for breezy and cooler conditions to arrive Sunday afternoon into Monday, with more rain rolling in next Tuesday and Wednesday.