This morning’s freeze will be the last for quite a while. Instead, we are about to see a rapid temperature rise that will have our heads spinning. For example, Sunday morning lows will be in the 30s. But by Tuesday morning, lows will be in the 50s to near 60°. Likewise, Sunday afternoon highs will be in the 60s. And, Tuesday highs will be in the mid to upper 70s! Sounds great, right?

Here are a few more details. The rising temperatures will be due to a surface high-pressure system drifting away to the east of us resulting in a SSE flow. That will bring in warmth as well as Gulf moisture. Meanwhile, on the NW Pacific coast, another major storm system develops. As a result, more moisture will be coming our way. In addition, an area of low pressure will develop in Colorado and head in our direction starting later tonight. This sounds complicated, right? It is complicated. We can count on a SSW low-level jet stream to bring in even more moisture from the western Gulf of Mexico. All this will combine to create an increase in a few showers in the ArkLaTex by Sunday night. However, on the MLK holiday Monday, there will be an increasing chance of showers and maybe a few rumbles. In addition, a cold front will stall across the Arklatex. By Tuesday night into Wednesday, our west coast storm system begins to affect our area with storms developing along with the possibility of heavy rain.

Severe weather possibilities will need to be monitored closely. The Weather Prediction Center already has East Texas and most of NW Louisiana in a Slight Risk of severe storms Wednesday, number 2 out of 1-5 with 5 being the highest risk. A cool-down will follow later in the week with morning low temperatures either side of 40° and afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s.