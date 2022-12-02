Current Futurecast Loop

After showers on your Friday, it looks like we will be in for more showers as we start the weekend. Most of the rain and showers will be over the eastern half of the Arklatex and will decrease during the day on Saturday. Do not be surprised at a rumble of thunder, not a big deal. A cold front will be moving through the area Saturday along with a few showers.

Lows Tomorrow

Highs Tomorrow

There will likely be a nice chill for your Sunday with afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60° after morning lows in the 40s. That chill will not last very long as temperatures return to well above normal by Monday through most of your next week. This is, in part, due to an upper-level high-pressure system meandering in the Gulf of Mexico. In general, this High will be fairly close to the North Central Gulf south of the Louisiana coast.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

This will lead to a clockwise rotation in the atmosphere which will yield a parade of disturbances right across the Arklatex. Eventually, an upper-level Low over the Pacific Northwest may contribute to an unsettled first week of December.

7 Day Forecast

The best chances of cooler air moving in once again will be next Friday through next weekend and likely lasting into the following week. And did I mention that we will have very good chances of wet weather beyond that time period, as well?

As the old song goes, “Shopping in the rain, I’m shopping in the rain.” No, that’s not the lyrics, but substitute them in the old melody and it might make the rainy weather more soothing…LOL!